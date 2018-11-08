Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Cold air and snow move through Central US, wildfire danger becomes extreme in California

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Colder air and even some snow will move into the Northern Plains, Central Plains, and Midwest today.

The colder air remains in place for several more days over the Central U.S., while a mix of snow and rain centers over the Midwest and Great Lakes Friday.

An offshore flow across Northern and Southern California will create gusty winds and combine with low humidity to raise the wildfire danger to extreme levels through Friday.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX and Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.