Cold air and snow move through Central US, wildfire danger becomes extreme in California
Colder air and even some snow will move into the Northern Plains, Central Plains, and Midwest today.
The colder air remains in place for several more days over the Central U.S., while a mix of snow and rain centers over the Midwest and Great Lakes Friday.
An offshore flow across Northern and Southern California will create gusty winds and combine with low humidity to raise the wildfire danger to extreme levels through Friday.