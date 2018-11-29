California threatened by heavy rainfall; another storm takes aim at the Plains
A series of storm systems will bring the threat for heavy rainfall across the West especially for California where flooding, mudslides and debris flows will be a big concern especially across the burn areas.
Meanwhile, another major storm could bring impacts to the Northern Plains and Midwest this weekend. Heavy snow, strong winds, blizzard conditions and the risk for dangerous travel will begin tomorrow.
Strong to severe storms including tornadoes could impact parts of the Southern Plains.