Barry continues to weaken; widespread heat wave developing

What's left of Tropical Depression Barry continues to weaken as it moves north across the Mississippi Valley. Despite the system losing strength, this system will bring the possibility of very heavy rain with the threat of significant flooding for some areas. Strong to severe thunderstorms could also develop as the storm moves north.

Meanwhile, a widespread heat wave is developing across the central and Eastern states mid to late week with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average with dangerous heat indices of close to or surpassing 100 degrees.