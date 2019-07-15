Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Barry continues to weaken; widespread heat wave developing

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Monday, July 15Video

National forecast for Monday, July 15

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

What's left of  Tropical Depression Barry continues to weaken as it moves north across the Mississippi Valley.  Despite the system losing strength, this system will bring the possibility of very heavy rain with the threat of significant flooding for some areas.  Strong to severe thunderstorms could also develop as the storm moves north.

Meanwhile, a widespread heat wave is developing across the central and Eastern states mid to late week with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average with dangerous heat indices of close to or surpassing 100 degrees.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.