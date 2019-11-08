Artic air mass could bring record cold, snow
A fairly quiet day across the U.S. in terms of storm systems heading into the weekend, however, temperatures will be the story with many places running 10-20 degrees below average. An ever colder arctic air mass will move into the Eastern two thirds of the country Sunday into next week bringing possibly record cold and any storms moving into these areas could bring accumulating snow.
Meanwhile, dry and warmer conditions will bring elevated fire danger again over southern California.