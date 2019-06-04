Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Another day of strong to severe storms from the Plains to Midwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Tuesday, June 4Video

National forecast for Tuesday, June 4

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Another day of strong to severe storms with heavy rain and the threat for flooding from the southern high plains to the Upper Midwest.  Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary risk with an isolated tornado or two.    Tomorrow the severe weather potential moves in the Mid-Mississippi Valley and Midatlantic.

Meanwhile, a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico still has the possibility for development, but the main problem will be heavy rain along the coast and inland later this week.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.