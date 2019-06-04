Another day of strong to severe storms from the Plains to Midwest
Another day of strong to severe storms with heavy rain and the threat for flooding from the southern high plains to the Upper Midwest. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary risk with an isolated tornado or two. Tomorrow the severe weather potential moves in the Mid-Mississippi Valley and Midatlantic.
Meanwhile, a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico still has the possibility for development, but the main problem will be heavy rain along the coast and inland later this week.