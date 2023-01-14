Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Yosemite National Park reinstating indoor mask mandate amid 'high COVID-19 community level'

The National Park Service blocked people from commenting on the announcement

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Yosemite National Park in California is reinstating its indoor mask mandate, citing an increased level of COVID-19 spread.

The national park made the announcement on Friday, stating that masking is required for individuals entering federal buildings or public transportation within Yosemite National Park.

"Due to the high COVID-19 community level, mask wearing is now required for all people when entering federal buildings and public transportation in Yosemite National Park, regardless of vaccination status," an Instagram post by Yosemite National Park states.

According to the Instagram post, the masking requirement applies to vaccinated individuals as well.

Yosemite National Park sign

Yosemite National Park sign (iStock)

The National Park Service turned off the comment feature on the post, only allowing people to "like" the picture.

Mariposa County, which is one county within the Yosemite National Park, has a "high" level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

October 8, 2018, Yosemite - California, United States: Sign at the entrance of yosemite National Park from Big Oak Flat Road CA-120

October 8, 2018, Yosemite - California, United States: Sign at the entrance of yosemite National Park from Big Oak Flat Road CA-120 (iStock)

In total, the county has 51 total cases, according to CDC data.

