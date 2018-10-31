Expand / Collapse search
World Series trophy damaged at Boston parade by beer can

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
In the heat of Boston's celebrations following the Red Sox's World Series win Sunday, a prized trophy was damaged — possibly because a man threw a beer can at it.

Patrick Connolly, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after police saw him "throw an unopened can of beer at one of the Duck Boats, striking an adult male party on board," Boston Police said in a news release.

Boston Red Sox fans cheer during a parade to celebrate the team's World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The department didn't identify the man who was allegedly struck while aboard one of the amphibious duck boats carrying players and their families, but The Boston Globe reported that the beer can hit Alex Cora — the Red Sox's manager — during the parade. He was not seriously injured.

A World Series trophy, meanwhile, was also hit during the parade. Photos of the trophy show the flags displayed on the prize to be slightly bent.

A Red Sox spokesperson told the newspaper the prize sustained "minimal damage that's easily repaired. Not a big deal."

The World Series trophy was damaged slightly after someone at the Red Sox parade in Boston threw a beer can at it. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday night 5-1, marking their fourth championship title in 15 years and ninth in franchise history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.