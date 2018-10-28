Boston Red Sox win the World Series

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday night to win the World Series.

The Red Sox proved why they were the best team in baseball all season, defeating the Dodgers in just five games to clinch their ninth championship in franchise history.

The Red Sox won their first two games at home, before dropping third game in Los Angeles and closing out the series in Game 4.

“It’s a dream come true,” Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts said after the game.

Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title. He's just the fifth rookie skipper to do it overall.

After posting a team-record 108 wins during the regular season and romping through the AL playoffs, the Red Sox finished off a one-sided Series

Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce hit two home runs, a night after his homer and three-run double spurred a late rally.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Red Sox hit three homers off Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles lost Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston, also at Dodger Stadium by the same 5-1 score.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.