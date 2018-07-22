Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Woman suffers severe burns in 'caustic chemical' attack; suspect flees, police say

By Bradford Betz, | Fox News
El Monte police vehicles are seen near the site where an unknown suspect doused a woman with a "caustic chemical."

El Monte police vehicles are seen near the site where an unknown suspect doused a woman with a "caustic chemical." (El Monte Police Department)

A Southern California woman was in critical condition Saturday after suffering severe burns when a suspect doused her with an “unknown type of caustic chemical,” authorities said.

Police in El Monte, about 13 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. of a woman screaming in the 3600 block of Durfee Road.

Police found the woman in a common driveway area with severe burns on her face and body, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

Los Angeles County firefighters transferred the woman to a local hospital where she was being treated.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle before authorities arrived.

Police have not uncovered a motive. No other details were provided.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.