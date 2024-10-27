Woman dies in freak accident at Kansas airfield after backing into active airplane propeller

A woman was killed in a freak accident at a Kansas airfield after she backed into an active airplane propeller while taking photos.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, the Sedgwick County dispatch received a report about an accident at Cook Airfield in Derby, Kansas, KAKE News first reported.

Derby is a city in Sedgwick County and is the largest suburb of Wichita.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a woman, believed to be in her 30s, who had been critically injured while taking photos of people getting on and off of planes when she backed into an active airplane propeller, KAKE reported.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, KAKE reported, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

According to a GoFundMe page, the victim was identified as 37-year-old Amanda Gallagher.

"Amanda Gallagher was kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed," a statement on the page read.

"On October 26th, Amanda passed away in a very sad accident, doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures!," the statement continued. "As her family processes through this tragic accident, they could use your help covering the funeral expenses. Please consider helping them out and also keeping them all in your prayers."

Cook Airfield released a statement on Facebook, expressing their condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield. I wasn't there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently. Just please keep her family, her friends and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts," the statement read.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office for a statement but did not immediately receive a response.