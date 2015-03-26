Wisconsin man accused of trying to steal dirty diapers gets 30 months probation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — An Amherst man accused of trying to steal dirty diapers from a home has been sentenced to 30 months of probation. Dillon Makuski, 20, was convicted of possession of burglary tools. The Stevens Point Journal reports Makuski also must serve 200 hours of community service and undergo a psycho-sexual examination.

Makuski was detained by the homeowner after entering an Amherst home last September. A Portage County sheriff's deputy found six dirty diapers in Makuski's pockets.

The complaint said Makuski entered the house because he likes to wear diapers and thought there might be some in the house.

According to the complaint, when asked whether he intended to steal dirty diapers, Makuski said "yes."

