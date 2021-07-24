Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin man sentenced to 25 years for fatally shooting bystander during fight

Antwon Matthews was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Wisconsin man was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison and 10 years supervision following his conviction in May for shooting and killing a bystander during a fight last year. 

Antwon Matthews, 31, was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Robert Roy on April 1, 2020, in Milwaukee, according to FOX 6 in Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. 

A physical fight reportedly broke out outside a convenience store on the north side of the city and several bystanders gathered to watch, according to the Journal-Sentinel. 

Antwon Matthews, 31, was sentenced to 25 years for first-degree reckless homicide. (Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office)

"Get the gun! Get the gun!" someone can be heard yelling on a cell phone video taken of the incident.

A man later identified as Matthews is reportedly seen pointing a weapon in the direction of Roy, the Journal-Sentinel reported. The recording shows Matthews fire one shot and the sound of two others is heard as the person recording the incident flees the scene. 

Someone also says, "He shot an innocent man!" on the video, according to FOX 6. 

A witness who was part of the original fistfight told police Matthews had originally tried to break it up. The witness said he also noticed Matthews had a gun with an extended magazine sticking out of his pocket.  

He said he saw Matthews point a gun toward Roy and heard the shot and saw him fall to the ground. 

The victim later died at a hospital, FOX 6 reported. 

