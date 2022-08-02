Wet weather will continue to threaten Kentucky, Midwest as Southwest is impacted by flash flooding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heavy rain will continue to cause big concerns for parts of the Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee River valleys, where historic wet weather has caused destruction and loss of life.

KENTUCKY DEATH TOLL FROM FLOODS RISES TO 35 AS STATE BRACES FOR MORE SEVERE WEATHER

Flash flooding will also threaten the Southwest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The lack of rain and high heat is bringing the fire danger back to the Northwest and the northern High Plains.

Hot weather and humidity target the Plains and will move eastward later this week.