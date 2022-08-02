Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Wet weather will continue to threaten Kentucky, Midwest as Southwest is impacted by flash flooding

Heat is going to affect the Plains before moving east

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Heavy rain will continue to cause big concerns for parts of the Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee River valleys, where historic wet weather has caused destruction and loss of life.  

KENTUCKY DEATH TOLL FROM FLOODS RISES TO 35 AS STATE BRACES FOR MORE SEVERE WEATHER

Rain over Kentucky

Rain over Kentucky (Credit: Fox News)

Flash flooding will also threaten the Southwest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Southwest rain forecast

Southwest rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

The lack of rain and high heat is bringing the fire danger back to the Northwest and the northern High Plains.  

The threat of severe storms on Tuesday

The threat of severe storms on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Hot weather and humidity target the Plains and will move eastward later this week. 

