US
Published

Wet weather in California floods roads, leads to landslides and outages

In California and Nevada, flood advisories are in effect

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Landslides closed roadways across California on Friday as the Golden State was hit with more rainy weather

The National Weather Service in Sacramento said that a large area of moderate-to-heavy rain was moving inland from the Bay Area early Saturday morning, with widespread urban and small stream flooding expected to develop.

"Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar has exceeded flood stage and will crest at 15.5 ft by 8 pm tonight!" it noted.

The agency's Bay Area office tweeted that flood advisories there were in effect. 

OREGON, WASHINGTON HIT WITH DEADLY STORMS, FLOODING

"Peak gusts will be 30-50 mph with strongest winds over mountains. With saturated soils, even moderate winds could cause downed trees/branches, power outages, falling debris," it cautioned early Saturday.

Northern California officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow, and urged residents to get sandbags ready.

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed that more than 16,000 customers were without power on Saturday morning.

This Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, photo released by California Highway Patrol Dublin Area Office shows Niles Canyon Road closed between Pleasanton Sunol Road and Fremont near Palomares Road, in Alameda County, Calif. A landslide closed a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area as crews cleared rock and mud debris from Niles Canyon Road, also known as State Route 84, between Fremont and Sunol, according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans District 4. 

This Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, photo released by California Highway Patrol Dublin Area Office shows Niles Canyon Road closed between Pleasanton Sunol Road and Fremont near Palomares Road, in Alameda County, Calif. A landslide closed a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area as crews cleared rock and mud debris from Niles Canyon Road, also known as State Route 84, between Fremont and Sunol, according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans District 4.  ((CHP Dublin Area Office via AP))

Humboldt County also saw roadways begin to flood, according to the National Weather Service’s Eureka office. 

Landslides had already closed routes between Fremont and Sunol, as well as in Mendocino County. 

The California Highway Patrol reported that parts of eastern Sacramento roads were impassable at times on Friday due to flooding.

'COLD-STUNNED' SEA TURTLES RESCUED IN GEORGIA DUE TO 'UNUSUAL EXTREME COLD WEATHER'

This Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, Caltrans District 1 shows State Route 271 closed south of Piercy due to an active slide near the McCoy Creek Bridge in Mendocino County, Calif. Californians on Friday were bracing for heavy downpours and potential flooding from a series of rainstorms poised to usher in the new year. 

This Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, Caltrans District 1 shows State Route 271 closed south of Piercy due to an active slide near the McCoy Creek Bridge in Mendocino County, Calif. Californians on Friday were bracing for heavy downpours and potential flooding from a series of rainstorms poised to usher in the new year.  ((Caltrans District 1 via AP))

Crews cleared debris in Piercy into Friday evening.

The atmospheric river storm was expected to bring more precipitation through the day, with the potential for flooding and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra – from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe – where as much as five feet of snow are possible, according to the National Weather Service's Reno office. 

Umbrellas come out near the Van Nuys, Calif., courthouse as rain begins to fall Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. One-half to two inches of rain are expected in Southern California through Wednesday. 

Umbrellas come out near the Van Nuys, Calif., courthouse as rain begins to fall Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. One-half to two inches of rain are expected in Southern California through Wednesday.  ((David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP))

Flood advisories were also in effect in western Nevada.

In addition, avalanche warnings were issued in the backcountry around Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes south of Yosemite.

In Southern California, moderate-to-heavy rain was forecast on Saturday.

This marks the first of several storms expected to hit California over the coming week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

