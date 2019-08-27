Washington man reports his truck stolen — while he was robbing a store nearby, police say

Police say a man in Washington reported his truck was stolen — as he happened to be nearby allegedly robbing a store himself.

William Kelley called authorities on Sunday around 6 a.m. to report that he left his keys on the seat of his red 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck in Kennewick, a city roughly 140 miles southwest of Spokane, and "someone just stole it."

Kelley said he saw a man riding a bicycle who "discovered the keys and then threw his back bike in the bed of the truck and fled," according to a Facebook post from the Kennewick Police Department.

When authorities investigated surveillance video from the area, they noticed a "new fact" — that Kelley "was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street."

Kelley was booked into the county jail on a warrant and was charged with burglary for his alleged offense.

The department asks that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kelley's truck call 509-628-0333, and reference case number 19-33651.