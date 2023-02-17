Washington property owner says squatters returned after SWAT raid: 'I'm going to give up'

Squatters who took over a Washington state property during the coronavirus pandemic were finally removed by a SWAT team this week only to return to the property shortly after, according to the property owner.

Roughly 30 officers took part in the Wednesday raid of a Lynnwood, Washington property that had been taken over by squatters as part of a stolen vehicle trafficking investigation. Police say 52 cars, some of them stolen, along with drugs and firearms were found on the property, KIRO 7 News reported .

The property owner and neighbors told the outlet they have been dealing with the squatters for several years, dating back to the height of the coronavirus pandemic when evictions were prohibited by the state and federal government.

"A bunch of criminals," Laleh Kashani, the owner of the property, said. "They took over the house and we couldn’t collect a dollar of rent, and have a mortgage."

Shortly after the property was cleared, squatters reportedly returned to the site even though Kashani had a contractor change the locks after the raid.

"We changed the locks and they even broke that. So they should at least be arrested for breaking in, and they didn’t do that," Kashani explained.

Lieutenant David Hayes of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that 5 arrests were made during the raid and that "multiple people" were living on the property both "short term and long term" who had "no ownership" and were living in "unhealthy and unstable conditions."

Fox News Digital spoke to Lieutenant Hayes who said that ensuring the squatters don’t return is "largely on the property owner."

"The sheriff’s office will respond to the property owners complaints that people returned and if we have the ability to legally move people off the property we will," Hayes said. "What it may take for the property owner is to go and get a court order to move people out of there and oftentimes that’s necessary."

Hayes said he doesn’t have "personal knowledge" that squatters have broken back into the property and has not heard that from law enforcement but has seen reports stating that’s the case. Hayes could not confirm that the issue has been going on for several years but acknowledged that the homeowner is in a "very bad situation."

"We don’t know who has a legal right to be on the property and who doesn’t," Hayes continued. "And that’s really kind of an unfortunate thing and it’s not unique to Washington state from what I understand but when it comes down to the Landlord Tenant Act and the civil aspect of tenancy or residency, law enforcement can’t just walk out to a property and say, yes, you belong here and you don’t."

Kashani says the frustration over the years drives her to tears and she is considering leaving the state altogether.

"I literally cry," she told the outlet. "I’m going to give up, I’m going to lose my house. Whatever we owe on it, let the bank take it."