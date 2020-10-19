Washington man ‘using narcotics’ accidentally burns down trailer home trying to get rid of raccoons: deputies

A Washington man accidentally burned his trailer home to the ground early Sunday after he tried to drive out a family of raccoons living under his house while on drugs, authorities said.

Benton County deputies responded and found the trailer engulfed in flames, the sheriff’s office said.

The 38-year-old male “had been using narcotics” when he grew frustrated with the raccoons living under the home, deputies said. While trying to reach the nuisance animals, the man knocked over a candle and set his home ablaze.

Firefighters arrived and put out the fire. No one else was home at the time and no one was injured, deputies said. Authorities contacted the owners of the property.

The sheriff’s office said the incident will be forwarded for review and warned residents to “please be careful when having candles inside your residence.”