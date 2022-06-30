Washington DC stabbing near Union Station, US Capitol leaves man injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington, D.C. say that an adult male was stabbed near Union Station on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, according to the Washington D.C. Police Department

The location is near both Union Station and the United States Capitol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the police department told Fox News that the victim is being described as conscious and breathing after the incident.

In a statement to Fox News, Amtrak Police said that it is working with the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate the incident, which is considered a domestic-related assault.

The individuals ended up in Union Station after the incident, and Amtrak Police said that one person was taken into custody.

"Amtrak is working with the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate a domestic-related assault. The incident took place between individuals who were at First Street and Massachusetts Avenue NE. The individuals ended up inside Washington Union Station where Amtrak Police took one suspect into custody. The individuals were not Amtrak customers. The incident didn’t impact Amtrak service," the statement reads.