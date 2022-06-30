Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Washington DC stabbing near Union Station, US Capitol leaves man injured

Washington, DC police say the person stabbed near Union Station is conscious and breathing

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington, D.C. say that an adult male was stabbed near Union Station on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, according to the Washington D.C. Police Department 

The location is near both Union Station and the United States Capitol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police in Washington, D.C. say that an adult male was stabbed near Union Station on Thursday afternoon.

Police in Washington, D.C. say that an adult male was stabbed near Union Station on Thursday afternoon. (Google Maps)

A spokesperson for the police department told Fox News that the victim is being described as conscious and breathing after the incident.

In a statement to Fox News, Amtrak Police said that it is working with the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate the incident, which is considered a domestic-related assault.

The individuals ended up in Union Station after the incident, and Amtrak Police said that one person was taken into custody.

"Amtrak is working with the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate a domestic-related assault. The incident took place between individuals who were at First Street and Massachusetts Avenue NE. The individuals ended up inside Washington Union Station where Amtrak Police took one suspect into custody. The individuals were not Amtrak customers. The incident didn’t impact Amtrak service," the statement reads.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.