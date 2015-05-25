Wallingford man's lawsuit claims fall from mechanical bull caused 'permanent, serious' injury

A Wallingford man is suing a Southington restaurant and bar claiming "permanent, serious" injury after being thrown from a mechanical bull.

Steven M. Saleski, in a Feb. 6 lawsuit, sued Meadow Muffins LLC, which owns the mechanical bull, and T.C.B. LLC, which owns the restaurant, the Cadillac Ranch Restaurant.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Meriden Superior Court, says Saleski was thrown from the mechanical bull in July 2013, causing him to "violently hit his head on the landing pad and suffer painful, permanent, serious injuries."

Saleski says his fall "was caused by the carelessness and negligence" of inadequate padding and placement of the machine near a wall.

The Hartford Courant and Record-Journal report that Saleski's lawyer and the restaurant's owner lawyer could not be reached for comment Monday.