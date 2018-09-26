Virginia man, drunk on rum, poured gas on disabled wife before lighting her on fire, police say

A Virginia man, drunk on rum after a fight about money with his disabled spouse, poured gasoline on the woman and set her on fire in April, a detective said at a hearing Monday.

Delano Grangruth, 58, reportedly confessed to the murder and was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kathleen White-Grangruth, 61.

Norfolk police Detective Bill Cogswell testified that Grangruth initially denied knowing about the April 17 fire, the Virginian-Pilot reported. The detective said Grangruth confessed after hours of questioning, telling authorities he had attacked her in a drunken rage after they argued for three days about money.

PIT BULL FORMERLY USED IN FIGHTING RING JOINS VIRGINIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Grangruth told police he drank for the first time in years after fighting. In a fit of rage, he poured the gasoline over his wife, lit her on fire, panicked and then left, he said.

Firefighters went to the house in Norfolk after White-Grangruth’s caregiver called 911 when no one answered the door. The woman’s charred body was found in a chair over a candle. A caregiver said she suffered from dementia and schizophrenia and needed a wheelchair after hip surgery.

Judge Lauri Hogge ruled there was “enough evidence against Grangruth” to send his case to a grand jury.

STOLEN MILK LEADS TO SUSPECT’S DEATH IN SHOOTOUT WITH POLICE, AUTHORITIES SAY

“They were very difficult to look at,” Hogge said of the photos of White-Grangruth’s charred body.

Grangruth told reporters in April he’s “not a monster.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.