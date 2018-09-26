Stolen milk leads to suspect's death in shootout with police, authorities say

An Arizona man was fatally shot by police outside a Walmart on Monday night, after an employee reported the man had stolen a bottle of milk, authorities confirmed.

The Walmart employee in Peoria called police on a man around 6 p.m., Phoenix’s FOX 10 reported. Peoria is about a 25-minute drive north of Phoenix.

The man was later identified as Michael John Stout, 20, of Peoria. Responding officers said they saw a man matching the employee’s description of Stout, standing outside the store’s garden center, the Arizona Republic reported.

After parking the vehicle, one officer got out. Police said Stout fired in their direction, striking multiple rounds into their vehicle. The officer in the vehicle got out and fired back, while the other officer fired from inside the vehicle, police said.

The officer’s rounds hit Stout and he fell down, the Republic reported. The officers provided medical assistance to Stout. Police said Stout was transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead the following morning, FOX 10 reported.

Investigators discovered Stout had been using a handgun that was stolen from a vehicle on Monday morning. Video footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras was not immediately available.

No one else was injured during the shooting.