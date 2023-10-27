Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands officials warn of lead, copper-contaminated water on St. Croix

Red and brown water has been subject to local, federal testing

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands on Friday warned that people on the island of St. Croix should not drink their tap water because officials found high levels of lead and copper.

Authorities said they are conducting more tests as they investigate the source and extent of the problem. They added that the U.S. territory’s Water and Power Authority continues to flush water lines to decrease the amount of toxins.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATES $402M TO COMBAT PFAS, OTHER WATER POLLUTANTS

The water was first tested in late September as part of a local and federal investigation into its brown and red color.

North America Fox News graphic

Authorities on the U.S. Virgin Islands have warned against consumption of tap water on St. Croix. (Fox News)

The U.S. Virgin Islands government said in a statement that it was working to make a case for the declaration of a federal emergency to obtain resources for further testing and other assistance.

COAST GUARD RESCUES 12 AFTER CARGO SHIP RUNS AGROUND NEAR VIRGIN ISLANDS

The local Department of Health has set up hotlines and said testing for lead exposure was available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials noted that while the tap water in St. Croix should not be ingested, it is safe to use for showering and cleaning.