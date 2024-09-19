Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Video shows where Trump assassination suspect lay in wait outside golf course

Ryan Routh allegedly hid in gap in bushes alongside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
View of the area where Ryan Routh is reported to have lay in wait for former President Trump Video

View of the area where Ryan Routh is reported to have lay in wait for former President Trump

Through this small opening in the bushes is where Trump's alleged would-be assassin is said to have hid out. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

A video captured by Fox News Digital shows the area where Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh allegedly pointed a rifle through a fence as the former president was playing golf over the weekend at one of his clubs in Florida. 

The footage shows a small gap in the bushes lining the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The gap, which is accessible from a sidewalk, appears hidden from plain sight until one walks directly by it. 

Zooming in, more bushes can be seen on golf course property on the other side of the fence, further obstructing the hideout spot. 

In this exact location, Routh is accused of camping out on Sunday before being arrested for a failed assassination attempt against former president Trump. 

‘I’VE NEVER SEEN THIS’: TOP REPUBLICAN DETAILS LEVEL OF SECRET SERVICE ‘LACK OF COOPERATION’ 

A view of the sniper's nest by Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach where alleged assassin, Ryan Routh was laying in wait.

A general view of the fenced area near the sixth hole of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The area is where Ryan Routh is reported to have lay in wait for former President Trump on Sunday. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

Charging documents released Monday indicated that Routh's phone was located near the golf club for about 12 hours, beginning at 1:59 a.m. Sunday until approximately 1:31 p.m. that same day.  

Routh was arrested shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, after he allegedly pointed an SKS-style rifle through a chain-link fence towards where Trump was playing golf. U.S. Secret Service protecting the president on the golf course noticed the muzzle of the rifle and fired at the suspect. 

TRUMP MAKES A BOLD PREDICTION ABOUT THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 

A view of the sniper's nest by Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach where alleged assassin, Ryan Routh was laying in wait.

Routh allegedly pointed a gun at former President Trump on Sunday, from this location. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

At Routh's alleged hideout location, police recovered a loaded SKS-style rifle, equipped with a scope and with the serial number removed. They also found two bags, one of which had food inside, and a digital video camera. 

Routh is now facing up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and up to five years on a charge of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. 

A view of the sniper's nest by Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach where alleged assassin, Ryan Routh was laying in wait.

The area where Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh is alleged to have camped out on Sunday is to the left of the tree in the center of this image. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

More charges could also be filed against him as the investigation continues. 

Fox News’ Emma Colton, Michael Ruiz and David Spunt contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.