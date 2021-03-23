Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Video shows gunman open fire on NYC playground in scooter drive-by

The gunplay kicked off at the Magenta Playground in the Allerton section of the Bronx at about 5:30 p.m. on March 12

By Jesse Ou2019Neill | New York Post
A gunman riding on the back of an electric scooter opened fire at a group of people at a Bronx playground earlier this month in a shocking, caught-on-camera drive-by shooting, cops said.

The gunplay kicked off at the Magenta Playground in the Allerton section of the Bronx at about 5:30 p.m. on March 12, when the shooter and his accomplice pulled up to the park on the scooter, police said.

The suspect then squeezed off several rounds from a handgun, as he and the scooter driver rolled by the scene, authorities said.

The pair then sped off on the electric bike, cops said.

No one was injured in the daylight shooting, but three parked cars were damaged by slugs that were fired.

Cops are searching for two suspects in the shooting, who were both seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, black masks and jeans.

