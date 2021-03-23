Biden calls on Senate to pass gun control measures 'immediately' after Boulder shooting

President Biden on Tuesday implored the Sente to pass new gun control measures in the wake of a mass shooting that left 10 dead in Boulder, Colorado, this week.

Biden said he didn't "want to wait another minute, let alone an hour," to act on gun violence.

He urged the House and Senate to ban "assault weapons," as he said he did as a senator.

"I got that done as a senator. It brought down mass shootings, we can do it again," Biden said.

He also called on the Senate to pass two House bills that closed loopholes on background checks, including the Charleston loophole.

