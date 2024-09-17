Expand / Collapse search
Nevada

Video shows aftermath of Tahoe-area airport plane collision that left 1 dead

FAA, NTSB investigating fatal accident in Nevada

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Mid-air plane collision in Nevada leaves 1 dead Video

Mid-air plane collision in Nevada leaves 1 dead

First responders investigate following crash near Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada. (Credit: KRXI)

A video has captured the wreckage of a plane lying in a field outside an airport in Nevada following a mid-air collision between two aircraft that left one person dead. 

The Federal Aviation Administration said the "single-engine Globe GC-1B Swift and a single-engine Cessna 206 collided in midair near Minden-Tahoe Airport" around 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday. 

"The Globe crashed into a field. The Cessna landed at the airport. One person was on board the Globe and two people were on board the Cessna," the FAA added, noting that the "FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate." 

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that "one fatality is confirmed at this time" and the airport was closed following the crash. 

Minden-Tahoe Airport crash

One of the planes involved in the collision crashed into a field outside Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada. (KRXI)

It’s not immediately clear what caused the two planes to collide.  

Footage taken in the wake of the incident shows first responders gathering in a field to examine the wreckage from the single-engine Globe GC-1B Swift. 

Nevada plane crash aftermath

First responders investigate following the crash near Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada that left 1 person dead. (KRXI)

"The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates," according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. 

The crash is the second reported death at the airport within the last month. 

Minden-Tahoe Airport plane crash

First responders look for evidence in a field following the crash outside the Minden-Tahoe Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 16. (KRXI)

On Aug. 20, an experimental plane crashed during takeoff at Minden-Tahoe Airport, killing one person, SFGate reports. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.