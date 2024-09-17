Video shows aftermath of Tahoe-area airport plane collision that left 1 dead

A video has captured the wreckage of a plane lying in a field outside an airport in Nevada following a mid-air collision between two aircraft that left one person dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the "single-engine Globe GC-1B Swift and a single-engine Cessna 206 collided in midair near Minden-Tahoe Airport" around 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

"The Globe crashed into a field. The Cessna landed at the airport. One person was on board the Globe and two people were on board the Cessna," the FAA added, noting that the "FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate."

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that "one fatality is confirmed at this time" and the airport was closed following the crash.

CALIFORNA MAN CHOKED, ATTACKED FRONTIER AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS AFTER WEEKEND AT DISNEYLAND, JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS

It’s not immediately clear what caused the two planes to collide.

Footage taken in the wake of the incident shows first responders gathering in a field to examine the wreckage from the single-engine Globe GC-1B Swift.

ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ABORTS NASHVILLE TAKEOFF TO AVOID ‘POTENTIAL CONFLICT’ WITH PLANE ON RUNWAY

"The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates," according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is the second reported death at the airport within the last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Aug. 20, an experimental plane crashed during takeoff at Minden-Tahoe Airport, killing one person, SFGate reports.