Video captures train slamming into semi-truck trapped on tracks in Texas

Video captured the moment when a train slammed into a semi-truck that was trapped on the tracks in Texas on Tuesday.

The crash in Midland, Texas occurred after the vehicle got stuck while trying to navigate over the train tracks, KWES reported, citing authorities.

The approaching locomotive could be heard on the recording honking its horn as it neared the railroad crossing. Shortly thereafter, the collision made a loud crashing sound as the train rammed into the vehicle.

Onlookers were also audible on the video reacting to the impending collision.

The truck’s operator was able to escape before the crash happened and dialed 911, according to KWES. No one was reportedly wounded in the event.