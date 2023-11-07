Expand / Collapse search
Utah

Utah woman whose leg was amputated after pit bull attack has died: police

Woman, 63, was reportedly mauled by her son's dogs on her suburban Salt Lake City property

A 63-year-old Utah woman who had a leg amputated after being attacked by her son’s dogs in her yard in a Salt Lake City suburb last week has died.

UTAH WOMAN LOSES LEG AFTER SHE'S VICIOUSLY ATTACKED BY SON'S PACK OF PIT BULLS

The woman, whose name has not been released, died Monday, Taylorsville Police Lt. J. Fowler said Tuesday.

Large dangerous dog at large in the park

A 63-year-old Taylorsville, Utah woman has died after losing her leg in an attack by several of her son's pit bulls. (iStock)

The woman called 911 on Oct. 31. Responding officers found her in her yard still surrounded by the adult male and female pit bulls and their five puppies.

Officers used pepper spray to drive them away so they could get over the fence, according to police.

The adult female dog then broke loose and police shot it, officers said. The remaining dogs were surrendered by the owner.