Vermont man who killed 5 teens while driving wrong way get 30 years to life in prison

A man who killed five teenagers while driving the wrong way on a Vermont freeway nearly three years ago was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life in prison.

The man, Steven Bourgoin, 38, apologized to the families of the teens during his sentencing hearing in a Burlington courtroom. He was convicted in May of five counts of second-degree murder, in addition to grossly negligent driving and driving a car without the owner's consent.

During the trial, he admitted he crashed into a car carrying five teens in October 2016, but argued he was insane at the time.

The crash killed Mary Harris, 16, of Moretown; Cyrus Zschau, 16, of Moretown; Liam Hale, 16, of Fayston; Janie Cozzi, 15, of Fayston; and Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury.

Bourgoin was traveling south on Interstate 89 when he turned around to head north in the southbound lanes at 90 miles per hour, police said. He collided with the car carrying the teens in Williston.

During his trial, psychiatrists said that days before the crashm Bourgoin thought he was on a secret mission and believed he was in danger. They said he thought he was getting signals from lights, radios and television static about what to do.

Prosecutors said Bourgoing had been grappling with issues involving his relationship, finances and child custody.

After the crash, investigators said, Bourgoin stole the police cruiser of an officer who responded to the scene. He drove away and returned to the scene, triggering a second crash that injured several people, The Burlington Free Press reported.

Parents of the teens said Bourgoing stole their children and needed to be held accountable. He is to receive credit for three years of time served.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.