Utah intruder allegedly broke into woman’s home, stared at her while she slept: report

A Utah woman was arrested early Sunday for allegedly breaking into another woman’s home and staring at her while she slept, according to a report.

Tyra Jones, 27, is facing burglary and criminal mischief charges, according to a probable cause statement cited by Salt Lake City’s KUTV. The alleged break-in occurred in Moab, which is in southeastern Utah, near the border with Colorado.

The victim reportedly told police she awoke between 2 and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and was startled to see another woman staring at her. She said she froze at first, then asked the intruder what she was doing in her home.

The woman later told police she left the room to check on her son. When she returned, the intruder was reportedly rummaging through a closet with her phone’s flashlight.

The son apparently knew the intruder’s name and “had to drag [her] out of the house and walk her to a neighbor’s house who [she] knew,” the probable cause statement said.

The family called the police, who tracked Jones down at the residence of an acquaintance and arrested her, the Gephardt Daily reported.

Jones told police someone had let her into the home, KUTV reported. Authorities noted, however, that the person who allegedly let Jones in did not live at the residence.

Jones “currently has several active cases and investigations at the Moab City Police Department for similar behavior,” the probable cause statement said.

Her bail was set at $10,680.