US Navy ships nearly collide while moving through San Diego Bay

Two U.S. Navy warships were forced to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision in San Diego Bay, video shows.

The nail-biting video shows the moment the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen approaches the exiting dock landing ship USS Harper’s Ferry. The ships appear to be heading directly toward each other before the 544-foot USS Momsen makes a hard turn to port, or left, to avoid the larger, 610-foot USS Harper’s Ferry.

The ships slip past each other without incident or injury from any of the passengers onboard. The near-collision took place in a narrow section of the channel between Naval Base Point Loma and Naval Air Station North.

Officials did not confirm precisely what time the incident occurred on Tuesday, but a video of the encounter was posted to Twitter at about 10:30 a.m. PST by the San Diego Webcam Twitter account.

"Warship Chicken in San Diego Bay," the caption states.

The San Diego Bay is home to one of the largest naval bases in the U.S. and home to more than 24,000 military personnel and more than 10,000 civilians

The USS Harper’s Ferry is based in San Diego, California, and the USS Momsen is stationed in Everett, Washington.

U.S. Navy officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.