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Congress

Omar confronted on camera over GOP proposal targeting foreign-born lawmakers: ‘Good luck to her’

Nancy Mace named Omar alongside two other foreign-born Democrats, saying their 'loyalty is not to America'

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
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Omar reacts on camera after GOP lawmaker targets her with constitutional amendment Video

Omar reacts on camera after GOP lawmaker targets her with constitutional amendment

Rep. Ilhan Omar reacted after Rep. Nancy Mace proposed a constitutional amendment that would bar foreign-born individuals from serving in Congress, dismissing the effort with a blunt response. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appeared unbothered when asked about the newly proposed GOP resolution barring anyone foreign-born from serving in Congress.

"Good luck to her," Omar told Fox News Digital when asked her opinion on the potential legislation. 

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announced Wednesday that she is proposing a constitutional amendment that would require any member of Congress, federal judges, or Senate-confirmed officers to be a natural-born citizen. This amendment would impose the same natural-born citizen standard required for presidents and vice presidents in the U.S. 

DR. PHIL EXCORIATES ILHAN OMAR, CALLS HER BASHING OF AMERICA 'ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING'

Rep. Nancy Mace speaks to reporters at Capitol after Iran briefing.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., spoke to reporters following a briefing by Trump administration officials on U.S. strikes on Iran at the U.S. Capitol on March 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Omar was one of three targets that Mace specifically pointed out when she posted to X on Wednesday to announce her new "long overdue" joint resolution. Omar was born in Somalia and became a naturalized citizen in 2000.

"Ilhan Omar. Shri Thanedar. Pramila Jayapal," Mace posted to X "All born in foreign countries, none were citizens by birth. All sitting in the United States Congress. All making clear every single day their loyalty is not to America."

There are currently 26 individuals serving as members of Congress that are not natural born citizens — 19 Democrats and seven Republicans.

Omar told Fox News Digital that she is not concerned about this legislation having the legs to pass.

"If you hold power in the American government, you should be a natural-born American citizen," Mace told Fox News Digital in a statement. "For too long we have allowed foreign-born members to hold seats in this government, while making clear their loyalty is not here. We see it every day."

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Split of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., dismissed a proposed constitutional amendment from Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., that would bar foreign-born individuals from serving in Congress. (Angelina Katsanis/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Changing the Constitution is not an easy feat, requiring approval from two-thirds of both the House and Senate before an additional ratification of three-fourths of U.S. states. 

The proposal has not yet drawn widespread public backing from House GOP leadership or  any large group of Republican co-sponsors.

Omar was also asked about Rep. Randy Fine’s, R-Fla., "Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act," which he introduced in October. This legislation would ban anyone from serving in Congress who has dual citizenship in another country. It would force individuals to renounce their foreign citizenship in order to serve or be considered for Congress.

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Rep. Randy Fine standing outside the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Florida, stands outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 18, 2025. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg)

"Who’s that?" Omar said when asked about Fine’s proposed legislation.

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"I think it’s a fair argument to say you can only swear allegiance to one country, and if you’re in Congress, that allegiance should be to America," Fine said in a statement. "This bill ensures that the people making laws for our citizens are themselves fully committed to our country, not divided between two." 

Fine’s legislation has not shown significant movement in Congress since being referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary last year.

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

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