US Coast Guard repatriates 84 Cuban migrants in Florida, seizes 168 pounds of marijuana in Texas

The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 84 people to Cuba and seized 168 pounds of marijuana in Texas in separate operations last week.

A boat with the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island observed three people with bundles on their backs attempting to swim across the Brownsville Ship Channel on April 29 at 5 a.m.

The men were then taken into custody by the U.S. Coast Guard officials and were transferred to personnel with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A total of 168 pounds of marijuana was seized in the incident.

In a separate incident, U.S. Coast Guard members repatriated 84 Cubans to Cuba on April 27 after five interdictions were made off of the Florida Keys.

The interdictions were made between April 17-19, and the migrants were making the trip in "makeshift vessels" that don't have supplies, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"These voyages are dangerous on makeshift, rustic vessels without food, water, or safety equipment," said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven Legal. "Our air and surface crews, along with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together every day maintaining an active presence through the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward passages to help save lives by deterring these voyages."

The U.S. Coast Guard has interdicted 1,446 Cubans since Oct. 1, 2021.