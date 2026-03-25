US Army raises enlistment age to 42 and eases marijuana policies to bolster ranks

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The U.S. Army is raising its maximum recruitment age from 35 to 42, while also relaxing rules for recruits with certain drug convictions.

The changes will go into effect on April 20, according to Army Regulation 601–210, which was published March 20.

The minimum age to join the Army is 18, but recruits can enlist at 17 with parental consent.

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In addition to the age requirement, the Army removed restrictions for recruits who have a single conviction for possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia.

Previously, such a conviction would have required a waiver from the Pentagon and the passing of a drug test.

Currently, the Navy and Air Force permit recruits over the age of 40, but the Marine Corps' maximum age for enlistment is 28.

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In fiscal year 2025, the Army saw a recruiting bump following several years of decline. That year, the military branch recruited more than 62,000 people, surpassing its goal of 61,000, according to the Pentagon.

In 2022, the Army missed its recruitment goal by 25%.

A 2022 RAND report recommended the Army increase the maximum age for enlistment, saying that older recruits represent a potential growth area.

The report noted that the quality of older recruits was generally "high" and that age didn't appear to "pose a significant barrier to accession."

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"We’re kind of looking at a more mature audience that might have experience in technical fields," said Angela Chipman, chief of military personnel accessions at the US army, according to Task & Purpose. "We need warrant officers with extreme technical capabilities, and those will come from the enlisted ranks."

However, older recruits were less likely to complete basic training and had higher attrition rates, the report states.

The policy changes come as the U.S. wages war with Iran with the deployment of 2,000 soldiers from the US Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division and Marines to the Middle East.