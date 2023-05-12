Unsettled weather to threaten Ohio Valley, central US

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the central U.S. and the Ohio Valley over the next few days.

The unsettled weather will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.

This comes as the potential for dangerous flash flooding will impact much of Texas, with several inches of rain forecast in a short period of time.

Meanwhile, summertime heat is spreading into the Northeast and the Northwest, where record highs are expected later this weekend.