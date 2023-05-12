Expand / Collapse search
Published

Unsettled weather to threaten Ohio Valley, central US

Heavy rain in Texas will lead to the potential for hazardous flash flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the central U.S. and the Ohio Valley over the next few days. 

Severe weather in the central U.S., Ohio Valley

A multi-day severe weather threat in the central U.S., Ohio Valley (Credit: Fox News)

The possible threat of tornadoes

The possible threat of tornadoes in the central U.S., Ohio Valley on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

The unsettled weather will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.  

Texas flooding

Rounds of possible flooding expected in Texas through the weekend (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as the potential for dangerous flash flooding will impact much of Texas, with several inches of rain forecast in a short period of time.  

Forecast high temperatures in the eastern U.S.

Forecast high temperatures in the eastern U.S. on Firday (Credit: Fox News)

Potential record highs on the West Coast

Potential record high temperatures on the West Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, summertime heat is spreading into the Northeast and the Northwest, where record highs are expected later this weekend. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."