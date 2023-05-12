Unsettled weather to threaten Ohio Valley, central US

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the central U.S. and the Ohio Valley over the next few days.
A multi-day severe weather threat in the central U.S., Ohio Valley (Credit: Fox News)
The possible threat of tornadoes in the central U.S., Ohio Valley on Friday (Credit: Fox News)
The unsettled weather will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.
Rounds of possible flooding expected in Texas through the weekend (Credit: Fox News)
This comes as the potential for dangerous flash flooding will impact much of Texas, with several inches of rain forecast in a short period of time.
Forecast high temperatures in the eastern U.S. on Firday (Credit: Fox News)
Potential record high temperatures on the West Coast (Credit: Fox News)
Meanwhile, summertime heat is spreading into the Northeast and the Northwest, where record highs are expected later this weekend.
