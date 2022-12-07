Unidentified human remains found in northwestern Arizona
AZ body found wrapped in tarp among large pile of debris
Mohave County authorities are trying to identify human remains that were found in Yucca in northwestern Arizona.
County sheriff’s officials said a man riding his off-road vehicle Sunday reported finding a possible body in a remote desert area in Yucca, which is southwest of Kingman.
Responding deputies located the remains wrapped in a tarp among a large pile of debris.
Sheriff’s officials said the remains appear to be those of a man.
The remains were turned over to the county medical examiner’s office for possible identification and a determination of the cause of death.