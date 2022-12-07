Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Unidentified human remains found in northwestern Arizona

AZ body found wrapped in tarp among large pile of debris

Associated Press
Mohave County authorities are trying to identify human remains that were found in Yucca in northwestern Arizona.

County sheriff’s officials said a man riding his off-road vehicle Sunday reported finding a possible body in a remote desert area in Yucca, which is southwest of Kingman.

Responding deputies located the remains wrapped in a tarp among a large pile of debris.

Human remains were found in northwestern Arizona on Sunday. Officials say the body appears to be a man, and they are trying to ID him. The cause of death is unidentified.

Sheriff’s officials said the remains appear to be those of a man.

The remains were turned over to the county medical examiner’s office for possible identification and a determination of the cause of death.