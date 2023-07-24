Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Volunteer Arizona firefighter arrested on multiple arson charges

AZ man is suspected of starting 8 fires in the Ash Fork area since mid-June

Associated Press
A volunteer firefighter has been arrested and accused of setting multiple fires recently in northern Arizona, authorities said.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said the 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of arson, aggravated criminal damage and five counts of false reporting to law enforcement.

They said he is suspected of starting eight blazes in the Ash Fork area since mid-June.

Ash Fork has a volunteer fire department and is about 50 miles west of Flagstaff.

Arizona Fox News graphic

An Arizona firefighter was arrested for allegedly starting multiple fires in the Ash Fork area.

Sheriff’s officials said the firefighter was questioned Thursday night and allegedly admitted to being directly involved in seven of the fires — at a gas station, a county-owned cemetery, two abandoned homes and two wildfires along a Forest Service road.

The man is expected to face additional charges involving fires in Coconino County, authorities said.