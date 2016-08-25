U of Chicago commits to no safe spaces, trigger warnings

Incoming freshmen at the University of Chicago have received a letter from the dean of students informing them of the school's commitment to free speech.

Dean of Students Jay Ellison writes that the university does not condone safe spaces where students can "retreat from ideas and perspectives at odds with their own."

He also said the school doesn't support "trigger warnings," which alert students to material that might be uncomfortable or offensive, and doesn't cancel speakers whose topics might prove controversial.

The letter was published Wednesday in the student newspaper, The Chicago Maroon (http://bit.ly/2bjUpBz ).

It comes in wake of several incidents involving speakers on campus.

In February, university police had to end an event with Palestinian activist Bassem Eid after protesters disrupted his speech.