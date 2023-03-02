Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Two Americans arrested for reportedly sending aviation technology to Russia: official

Export controls were put in place when Russia invaded Ukraine last February

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News

r

Dan Hoffman: China is the 'big winner' in Russia-Ukraine war Video

Two Americans have been arrested in Kansas City for allegedly sending U.S. aviation technology to Russian officials amid the Russo-Ukrainian War, according to the Commerce Department.

The alleged crime would be a violation of U.S. export controls, which were instated after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The arrests were announced by U.S. Commerce Department official Matthew Axelrod at an American Bar Association event in Miami. 

Axelrod said the Commerce Department is investigating the incident with assistance from FBI and Justice Department prosecutors.

PUTIN SAYS CHINA HAS ‘AGREED’ ON PRESIDENT XI JINPING VISITING MOSCOW

In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Nov. 30, 2022, a view of a Tu-95 strategic bomber of the Russian air force taxiing before takeoff for a joint air patrol with Chinese bombers at an airbase in an unspecified location in Russia.

In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Nov. 30, 2022, a view of a Tu-95 strategic bomber of the Russian air force taxiing before takeoff for a joint air patrol with Chinese bombers at an airbase in an unspecified location in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Axelrod did not provide further details about the arrests.

The U.S. export controls are intended to restrict Russia's access to anything that might benefit its military, including technologies.

RUSSIAN SOLDIERS RECALL WAR ATROCITIES IN NEW DOCUMENTARY

The controls initially targeted Russia's maritime, aerospace and defense sectors. They were later extended to include Russia's industrial, commercial and oil refining sectors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reuters contributed to this report.