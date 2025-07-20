Tulsi Gabbard reveals 'historic' intelligence plot allegedly targeting Trump and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Tulsi Gabbard reveals 'historic' intelligence plot allegedly targeting President Trump

2. Manhunt underway for illegal alien after shooting of off-duty CBP officer

3. Trump marks six months into second term by ironing out trade deals

MAJOR HEADLINES

LEGACY SPLIT – Maurene Comey fired from Trump DOJ after she 'failed' in two major cases. Continue reading …

TRAGIC UPDATE – 9-year-old girl found dead after father claimed she was kidnapped. Continue reading …

OUT OF CONTROL – Summer mayhem erupts as teen mobs overwhelm public spaces across America. Continue reading …

MIDAIR EMERGENCY – Packed flight's engine bursts into flames shortly after takeoff in terrifying video. Continue reading …

HOPE AMID TRAGEDY – Texas flood search sees 'remarkable progress' as missing list dramatically shrinks. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BACK TO HIS ROOTS – NYC mayoral frontrunner Mamdani taunts critics with Africa trip during campaign. Continue reading …

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – ICE director blames left-wing 'rhetoric' for 830% spike in attacks on border agents. Continue reading …

DIGITAL DRAMA – Trump posts AI-generated video showing Obama getting arrested to ‘YMCA.’ Continue reading …

SUMMER BLOWOUT – Biden admin spent hefty sum of US tax dollars to upgrade swimming pools in Iraq, Russia. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MAJOR BACKING – Texas House Democrat gets presidential endorsement from Joe Rogan. Continue reading …

‘CHILLING’ – Network staffers react to CBS scrapping 'Late Show' after Colbert slammed Paramount. Continue reading …

LINES CROSSED – Former NPR CEO admits 'mixing journalism and federal funding' was a ‘recipe for disaster.’ Continue reading …

'DIRE SITUATION' – Obama should be doing more to speak out against Trump, MSNBC guest argues. Continue reading …

OPINION

SIMON HANKINSON – From Biden's chaotic immigration crisis to 'all quiet' in record time. Continue reading …

TOM WALKER – I’m a drone CEO. America must protect its airspace now, before it’s too late. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PRESIDENTIAL BLITZ – Trump threatens to block Commanders' new DC stadium if they don't get rid of nickname. Continue reading …

CLINICAL CLUES – Your nighttime sleep patterns could reveal hidden Alzheimer's risk factors. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fruit frontiers and star-spangled symbols. Take the quiz here …

SWEET FIND – Medieval knight's tomb discovered beneath former ice cream parlor. Continue reading …

FAITH IN FOCUS – Thousands flock to this beach for more than sand and surf. See video …

WATCH

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM – Putin won't stop until somebody makes him stop. See video …

REP. JAMES COMER – We're going to look into everything that was signed with the autopen. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













