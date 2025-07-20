Texas county makes huge update to missing persons list after flood, with most found safe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 100 people who had still been listed as missing after deadly flash flooding swept across central Texas on July 4 have been found safe, with only three individuals still missing, Kerr County officials said Saturday.

The updated missing list comes as the search entered its third week, marking a sharp decline from the more than 160 people initially unaccounted for in Kerr County alone.

"This remarkable progress reflects countless hours of coordinated search and rescue operations, careful investigative work, and an unwavering commitment to bringing clarity and hope to families during an unimaginably difficult time," Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said in a statement the city shared on social media Saturday night.

As of Sunday, the death toll in Kerr County stood at 107, including 70 adults and 37 children.

Across Texas, at least 135 people were killed when the gushing waters of the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet, washing away homes and vehicles. The fast-rising waters tore through the Hill Country, where vacation cabins and youth camps line the riverbanks and hills of Kerr County.

Camp Mystic, a century-old Christian summer camp for girls, lost at least 27 campers and counselors in the flood.

Recovery efforts continue, with more than 1,000 local, state, and federal personnel – alongside thousands of volunteers from across the country – combing the area on foot from the river’s headwaters to Canyon Lake.

"Our thoughts remain with the families still awaiting news, and we will continue to stand with them as efforts persist," said Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.

Kerr County is located about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.