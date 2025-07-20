Off-duty CBP officer shot during attempted robbery involving previously-deported illegal immigrant: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was shot in the face in New York City on Saturday night during an attempted robbery involving a previously deported illegal immigrant, according to authorities.

Speaking to Fox News, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the suspect as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a Dominican national who was caught by Border Patrol in April 2023.

After being apprehended at the Arizona border, he was released into the U.S., though he still has an active deportation order.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting Sunday afternoon, writing:

"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden. He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED," Trump wrote. "The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage. The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That’s how evil and dangerous they are!"

TEXAS BORDER PATROL SHOOTER DETAILS REMAIN SCANT AS VIOLENCE AGAINST ICE, CBP AGENTS SURGES

Video obtained by Fox News Digital shows two suspects at the scene on Saturday, including one who appeared to have a motorized scooter.

The two suspects approached the officer, who has not been publicly identified, while he was sitting and speaking to someone near a body of water.

The officer, who was not in uniform, pulled out a gun to protect himself, and a shootout ensued.

The agent was hit and transported to a hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

SUSPECT IN NOEM PURSE SNATCHING ACCUSED OF SIMILAR CRIME IN NY WEEKS BEFORE

Nunez was also injured during the shootout and was shot in the chest. He was dropped off at a hospital, but is in unknown condition.

DHS also told Fox News that Nunez has an active warrant for kidnapping in the state of Massachusetts, in addition to prior felony arrests.

The incident comes two months after a Fox News Digital report found a high number of migrants committing thefts, assaults and drug crimes, as well as grand larceny incidents and sex crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the data, 3,219 migrants living in 48 shelters across the city were arrested a total of 4,884 times between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca, CB Cotton and Brooke Curto contributed to this report.