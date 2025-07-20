Trump posts AI-generated video showing Obama getting arrested to 'YMCA'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video of former President Barack Obama being arrested on Sunday, a nod to recent claims made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

In the Truth Social post, Trump shared a TikTok video of various Democrats, including Obama, saying that "No one is above the law."

Later in the 45-second AI-generated video, Trump and Obama are seen sitting in the Oval Office before Obama is arrested by agents as the song "YMCA" plays.

The AI-generated version of Trump grins as Obama is apprehended and eventually thrown in a jail cell. The AI-generated Obama is also seen wearing an orange jumpsuit behind bars.

The video surfaced amid allegations from Gabbard that Obama and his intel chiefs manufactured the Russia collusion narrative.

"The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic," Gabbard said on Fox News Channel's Sunday episode of "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected," Gabbard claimed.

Gabbard also said that she planned to send the uncovered documents to the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) for a criminal referral.

Documents shared by Gabbard's office claim that before the 2016 election, there was no evidence of collusion with Russia – and that politically motivated actors distorted the narrative to harm Trump, not in response to new intelligence.

"Creating this piece of manufactured intelligence that claims that Russia had helped Donald Trump get elected contradicted every other assessment that had been made previously in the months leading up to the election that said exactly the opposite, that Russia had neither the intent nor the capability to try to ‘hack the United States election,’" Gabbard told host Maria Bartiromo.

"So the effect of what President Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic and enacting what would be essentially a years-long coup against President Trump, who was duly elected by the American people," she added.

Fox News Digital's Taylor Penley contributed to this report.