Delta flight makes emergency landing at LAX following visible engine fire captured on video

A Delta Air Lines flight experienced an apparent engine fire shortly after departing from California earlier this week.

On Friday, July 18, Delta flight 446 took off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) but was forced to return and make a safe landing at approximately 2:10 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Video published by YouTube channel L.A. Flights shows visible flames coming from the plane’s left engine soon after takeoff.

In the recording, Josh, one of the channel's co-owners, can be heard expressing concern over the fire.

"WOAH, look at that! Woah, what's going on? That's not good guys," Josh can be heard commentating in the video as the fire is shown.

The same video shows emergency response vehicles surrounding the plane as it taxied on the tarmac.

The Boeing 767-400 was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) when it turned back due to the fire. The FAA has confirmed it is currently investigating the matter.

A Delta representative explained that the aircraft returned to LAX shortly after takeoff due to a warning related to the left engine.

"Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft’s left engine," a spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital. Delta also issued an apology to travelers for the disruption to their plans.

"As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew, the flight crew followed procedures and safely returned to the gate. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans," the statement read.

Flight data from FlightAware shows the aircraft departed at 1:23 p.m. and landed back at LAX at 2:06 p.m.

Delta shared that there were nine crew members onboard—two pilots and seven flight attendants—along with 226 passengers. Everyone was able to exit the plane normally, and passengers were later transferred to another aircraft.

The airline also confirmed that both local firefighters and Delta’s maintenance team inspected the plane following the incident.

