Trump's 'final' deadline for Iran to make a deal is just hours away and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump's 'final' deadline for Iran to make a deal is just hours away

2. Artemis II crew reports 'interesting observation' after Moon flyby

3. Mamdani unveils new 'racial equity plan' and gets brutal wakeup call from Trump's DOJ

MAJOR HEADLINES

IN THE HOT SEAT — Dem governor faces heat after new poll exposes how unpopular she has become. Continue reading …

FROZEN PERIL — Cause of death revealed for 'Deadliest Catch' deckhand Todd Meadows, 25. Continue reading …

‘TOO RADICAL’ — Dem Senate primary erupts in key state as candidate teams up with radical streamer. Continue reading …

DROUGHT OVER — Michigan topples UConn to win first NCAA basketball championship since 1989. Continue reading …

MILE HIGH MIRACLE — Woman gives birth midflight as air traffic controller suggests fitting name for baby. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

DISTRICT DUEL — Trump-backed candidate aims to pad GOP's fragile House majority battle in showdown for MTG's seat. Continue reading …

PATRIOT PARTNERSHIP — Hegseth cuts Ivy League ties in military education shake-up, taps Hillsdale. Continue reading …

FEDERAL SHOWDOWN — Arizona GOP forces Democratic AG to review border county's anti-ICE sanctuary scheme. Continue reading …

MOUNTING SCRUTINY — Obama Presidential Center requires ID for free admission sparking hypocrisy claims. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

NOT LAUGHING — White House fires back after 'SNL' cracks assassination joke about President Trump. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME PURGE — CBS axes Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' for Byron Allen's ‘Comics Unleashed.’ Continue reading …

EXPLOSIVE ACCUSATION — ABC News had 75-person 'division' dedicated to taking down Trump, Billy Bush claims. Continue reading …

DERAILED DREAMS — California officials acknowledge mistakes, hiccups in high-speed rail project. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: Will President Trump go full Sherman in the war on Iran? Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK — Progressive hypocrisy revealed by Cesar Chavez sexual abuse revelations. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

GRIN & BARE IT — Bikini skiing takes off on slopes as record warmth forces resorts into survival mode. Continue reading …

WIRED AND TIRED — Toyota recalls 73K hybrid vehicles over pedestrian warning sound issue. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Tidal Basin traditions and baseball benchmarks. Take the quiz here …

HEROIC TIMING — Student 'accidentally' finds 'extremely rare' Crusader-era sword after chasing off suspected thieves. Continue reading …

TINY FOE, BIG BATTLE — Why there's a new ‘war’ on microplastics. See video ...

WATCH

SEC. MARKWAYNE MULLIN — We're afraid Democrats will try to 'hold the country hostage' again in September. See video …

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM — This is a defining moment in the history of the Middle East. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as tensions rise within NATO amid ongoing Iran operations, raising questions about alliance unity and long-term strategy in the region. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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