Mamdani unveils new 'racial equity plan' for more 'equitable future' that prompts quick DOJ pushback

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released his "Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan" on Monday, which quickly prompted pushback from conservatives online and skepticism from President Donald Trump’s Justice Department, with one top official saying she will "review" the move.

Mamdani’s office explained in a press release that the preliminary report, which the mayor had promised to release within 100 days in office, shows racial disparities in areas like housing, education, and income, and the new plan aims to "establish a new framework for how New York City measures affordability, understands inequity and plans for a more equitable future."

"The True Cost of Living Measure offers an honest account of what it actually costs to live in this city — and who is being left behind. It shows that this is not a crisis affecting a small minority of New Yorkers. It is a crisis touching the vast majority of our city, in every borough and every neighborhood," Mamdani said in the press release.

"But we know this crisis is not felt equally. Black and Latino New Yorkers — who have been pushed out of this city for decades — are bearing the brunt. The Preliminary Racial Equity Plan is where we begin to reverse that pattern. These reports make one thing clear: we cannot tackle systemic racial inequity without confronting the affordability crisis head-on, and we cannot solve the cost-of-living crisis without dismantling systemic racial inequity."

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Mamdani’s announcement quickly sparked pushback from conservatives, as well as from the Trump administration, expressing concerns about race-based initiatives and spending which the administration has been working to undo since taking power last year.

"Sounds fishy/illegal," DOJ Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon posted on X . "Will review!"

"Straight-up racism against White people," conservative influencer account Libs of TikTok posted on X.

"The reality is Mamdani is implementing blatantly racist policies that reward and punish people based on their skin color," conservative commentator Paul A. Szypula posted on X.

The city billed the racial equity plan as the "first time any New York City administration has required major city agencies to examine their work through a racial equity lens and identify and eliminate disparities" and said the plan sets goals across seven domains that include: "Children, Youth, Older Adults and Families; Economy; Housing and Preservation; Infrastructure and Environment; Health and Wellbeing; Community Safety, Rights and Accountability; and Good Governance and Inclusive Decision-Making."

The report cites a sizable gap in the median net worth of White households compared to Black households while reporting that Black New Yorkers also have a lower life expectancy and suggests the way to address those gaps is an expansive framework featuring more than 200 agency-level goals, over 800 proposed strategies, and roughly 600 performance indicators intended to track progress over time.

"Inequity has been embedded in the foundation of our city and nation since their inception; dismantling it requires a collective effort," NYC Chief Equity Officer and NYC Mayor’s Office of Equity & Racial Justice Commissioner Afua Atta-Mensah said in Monday’s press release.

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"The NYC Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan reflects the city's commitment to systemic transformation—turning our values into actions. From housing and healthcare to education and infrastructure, every agency plays a pivotal role in reshaping how government serves New Yorkers. This plan outlines measurable goals and actionable strategies to advance racial equity, promote justice and create lasting change."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s office and the DOJ for comment.

Dating back to his mayoral campaign, Mamdani has faced intense criticism for his focus on race and "equity, including a policy proposal , "Stop the Squeeze on NYC Homeowners," that outlined his plans to "shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and Whiter neighborhoods."

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In February, Mamdani faced criticism over his budget plan that stated the Office of Racial Equity would receive $5.6 million annually, while the Commission on Racial Equity would be allocated $4.6 million, a combined total of $10.2 million. The new figure represents roughly a $3 million increase — or about a 42% jump — from the approximately $7.2 million allocated last year.

Fox News Digital’s Amanda Macias contributed to this report.