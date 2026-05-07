Tennessee passes new congressional map likely to flip final Dem seat as protests erupt inside Capitol

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee lawmakers passed a new congressional map Thursday that sets up a potential flip of the state's final Democratic seat.

The push to redraw Tennessee’s congressional lines could erase the state’s final Democratic foothold in Washington, cementing a 9-0 Republican delegation and raising concerns about the future of Black voter representation in Memphis.

Despite vocal disruptions from Democratic lawmakers, the Republican-controlled legislature passed the map, advancing the measure to Gov. Bill Lee for his expected signature. The new map targets the 9th Congressional District—the state’s sole majority-Black district and its last remaining Democratic stronghold.

Republican lawmakers argue the shifts reflect the state's overall political identity. Tennessee has trended increasingly red over the past several election cycles, and the new lines align with the state’s conservative lean.

REDISTRICTING HELPS REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS FLIP HOUSE SEATS

The legislative session was marked by high tension and protest tactics from the minority party. As the vote neared, Democratic lawmakers in the House linked arms and used air horns to drown out the proceedings.

The unrest extended to the galleries, where Tennessee State Troopers were called in to maintain order. Law enforcement held back protesters who attempted to reach the chamber floor as the vote took place.

Democrats characterized the move as a direct assault on minority representation. State Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, criticized the redistricting, framing the decision as a "political monopoly."

NAACP ACCUSES TEXAS OF 'RACIALLY MOTIVATED' REDISTRICTING MOVE IN NEW LAWSUIT

Lamar told the chamber that while the GOP may have the votes to pass the map, they lack the "moral authority" to do so. She called the move an "insult" to the Black community and the city of Memphis, warning that the decision has "awakened a sleeping giant."

State Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, echoed these sentiments, claiming the state’s political landscape is manufactured. "Tennessee is not a red state," Oliver argued. "Tennessee is a gerrymandered state. We are a suppressed state."

The map was first presented Wednesday as part of a broader redistricting push backed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who is the favored candidate to replace Lee.

TENNESSEE SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR

"I urge our state legislature to reconvene to redistrict another Republican seat in Memphis," Blackburn previously wrote on X, sharing an image of the new Tennessee map. "It's essential to cement @realDonaldTrump’s agenda and the Golden Age of America."

"I've vowed to keep Tennessee a red state, and as Governor, I'll do everything I can to make this map a reality."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Legal challenges are expected, as redistricting efforts involving minority-majority districts often face scrutiny under federal voting rights laws.

Fox News Digital's Eric Mack contributed to this report.