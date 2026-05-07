New video shows Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini on private boating trip during her pregnancy

TMZ Sports obtained documents this week showing that New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini signed a waiver for a private boating trip during her pregnancy in 2021. The report adds that Vrabel and Russini were the only two people on board for the two-to-three-hour excursion.

On Thursday, the outlet obtained video and photos of the two on a dock in Putnam County, TN.

See TMZ Sports' video below:

Watch full video on TMZ

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According to the report, Russini gave birth to her first child with her husband, Kevin, later that summer. She was about six to seven months pregnant during the boating trip with Vrabel.

We cannot say for certain why Russini would be on a private boat with another man, a married man, while that close to giving birth to a child with her husband. But it raises obvious questions.

"We’re also told staffers at the company were specifically asked not to share photos from the outing because Coach Vrabel wanted to enjoy a private weekend," the report states.

Vrabel, however, did pose for a photo with employees. Russini declined.

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For a full recap, photos earlier this month showed Russini and Vrabel hugging and holding hands at a private "adults-only" resort in Arizona. Both downplayed the gathering as random and platonic.

However, additional photos have since emerged of the two gambling at a casino in 2024 and appearing to kiss at a bar in 2020.

Russini ultimately resigned from The Athletic in April following an internal investigation into her conduct related to the photos. Vrabel missed the third day of the NFL Draft for what was described as "counseling."

Vrabel is still expected to coach the Patriots this season, though the scandal continues to intensify and create a distraction for his team. At this point, there is an argument that the team would be better off if he took a leave of absence.

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Not to mention, new photos suggesting an inappropriate relationship between the coach and a reporter seem to surface at least once a week.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis joked in response to the latest video, it feels like this story will never end.

On Wednesday, OutKick reached out to Russini personally and to Vrabel’s agent for comment on documents related to the alleged boating trip. Neither responded.