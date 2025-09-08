Trump vows to 'clean up our cities' as Chicago weekend violence escalates and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump vows to 'clean up our cities' as Chicago violence escalates

2. Bus attack in Jerusalem leaves multiple dead

3. Bills stun Ravens after massive 4th-quarter comeback

FACES REVEALED – Mugshots released as two teens charged in fatal shooting of Capitol Hill intern. Continue reading …

RANDOM TERROR – Ukrainian refugee's final moments caught on camera before brutal train attack. Continue reading …

FACTORY FALLOUT – Trump reacts to raid at Hyundai plant as South Korea makes plan to get workers back. Continue reading …

CROSSING THE LINE – Ravens' Lamar Jackson retaliates against fan after being smacked in helmet. Continue reading …

MUSIC ICON DEAD – Supertramp co-founder Rick Davies dead at 81. Continue reading …

FAITH FORWARD – Trump calls on Americans to pray for nation as 250th birthday approaches. Continue reading …

'DESPICABLE' – Sen Paul fires back after VP Vance declares terminating cartel members is 'best use of' US military. Continue reading …

POLICY PARADOX – Mamdani slammed for using kids in campaign videos after gloating about social media-free childhood. Continue reading …

'ACCEPT' THE TERMS – Trump delivers ultimatum to Hamas: Accept deal and release hostages or pay the consequences. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



'BIG BELIEF' – Comedian Nate Bargatze discusses feeling 'religious calling' in comedy career. Continue reading …

NO MORE SPECULATION – Maryland Democrat reveals whether he'll run for president in 2028. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL PLAN – Trump clashes with reporters after Chicago ‘war’ meme: ‘That’s common sense.' Continue reading …

LAW OF THE LAND – Amy Coney Barrett defends Supreme Court's Dobbs decision when pressed. Continue reading …

ANDREW WILFORD – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news highlights hidden tax burden. Continue reading …

NEIL CHATTERJEE – Trump's energy price promise is coming due. He has the power to solve the crisis. Continue reading …

SWEET REVENGE – Aaron Rodgers torches former Jets team with 4 touchdowns in Steelers debut victory. Continue reading …

CROWD DIVIDED – Trump receives mix of applause, boos during US Open appearance. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on autumn amusements and federal firsts. Take the quiz here …

HIDDEN TRIGGER – 'Harmless' virus found lurking in Parkinson's patients' brains, new study shows. Continue reading …

BETTER BREAKFAST – Try these smart tips for healthier eating first thing in the morning. See video …

DR. BEN CARSON – Trump DOJ probes Biden admin for alleged anti-Christian bias. See video …

STEWART WHITSON – Republicans zero in on Democratic stronghold to flip Virginia congressional district. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on whether the federal government should step in to help cities manage crime. Check it out ...



What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













