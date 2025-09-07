Trump delivers ultimatum to Hamas: Accept deal and release hostages or pay the consequences

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued his "last warning" to Hamas to accept his deal and release the remaining hostages or face the consequences.

"Everyone wants the hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well."

"I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting," he continued. "This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Last month, Trump said the remaining hostages would only be returned when Hamas is "confronted and destroyed." At the time, Hamas was citing alleged progress in ceasefire talks.

In July, the U.S. and Israel pulled negotiators from Qatar after Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said Hamas showed a "lack of desire to reach a ceasefire" and was likely not negotiating in good faith.

On Aug. 26, Witkoff told Fox News’ Bret Baier on "Special Report" that he and Trump wanted the hostages home that week.

"There’s been a deal on the table for the last six or seven weeks that would have released 10 of the hostages out of the 20 who we think are alive," he said, noting that he believes Hamas is "100%" to blame for the hold-up.

Witkoff did not elaborate on what is delaying the hostages’ return, nearly two years after they were taken in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Fifty hostages continue to be held by Hamas, only 20 of whom are assessed to still be alive.

Trump previously predicted in late August that there would be a "conclusive" end to the war in Gaza within the next "two to three weeks," though he did not say how this would be accomplished.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that only a comprehensive ceasefire — one that ensures the return of all hostages and ends the war on Israel’s terms — will be considered.

Israel is preparing a new offensive in Gaza targeting Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, as it expanded ground operations under Operation Gideon’s Chariots II.

IDF spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee warned Palestinians in parts of Gaza City to leave ahead of an expected escalation. The warning included a map marking the area and highlighting one building the IDF planned to strike, citing "the presence of Hamas terrorist infrastructure inside or nearby."

Fox News Digital’s Rachel Wolf and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.